Cyprus talks to be discussed on sidelines of UN assembly in New York

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides will be meeting with European Council chief Charles Michel on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday to discuss peace talks on the divided Mediterranean island.

Christodoulides and Michel are expected to discuss how the EU can contribute to efforts to restart stalled UN-brokered negotiations between the government in Nicosia and the administration in Cyprus’ Turkish-occupied north.

The issue is also expected to be discussed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in separate meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

According to Cypriot media, it is not yet clear whether a trilateral meeting among Guterres, Christodoulides and Tatar will take place in New York.