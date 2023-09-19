Thursday protest rally and strike swells as more unions join

A strike and rally called for Thursday by the Athens Labor Unions Organization (EKA) to protest recent government policy announcements gathered steam on Tuesday, as civil servants, air traffic controllers and bus drivers joined the action.

ADEDY, the umbrella union representing Greece’s civil servants, called a 24-hour nationwide strike and said it will be holding a protest march at 10.30 a.m., starting at Klafthmonos Square and heading to Parliament in central Athens.

Bus drivers in the Greek capital, meanwhile, said they will also be walking off the job on Thursday in support of the action.

According to an announcement from the union on Tuesday, service on Athens’ buses will be available only from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, as drivers put on the brakes during the early morning and nighttime services.