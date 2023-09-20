Education Ministry seeking to reopen Thessaly schools

Schools in Thessaly that have been closed since devastating floods hit central Greece on September 5-6 will open on Monday so that thousands of children do not miss any more of the academic year, the Education Ministry decided on Wednesday.

Headed by Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and attended by regional and local government officials from Thessaly, the meeting addressed the main problems faced by schools in the region, which are structural damages, problems with the road network preventing access and health hazards such as unsuitable water.

According to the ministry, 10 schools in the region have sustained irreparable damage from the floods and their staff and students will be taken in by nearby units, while around 10% of the remaining school buildings will take roughly a month to repair fully. In the meantime, temporary measures will be adopted to allow classes to take place.