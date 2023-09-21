NEWS

Sheep munch 100 kilos of medical cannabis in flood-hit Thessaly

Sheep munch 100 kilos of medical cannabis in flood-hit Thessaly
[File photo]

A hungry flock of sheep burst into a greenhouse in Thessaly, a region in central Greece that flooded after storm Daniel two weeks ago, and ate up to 100 kilos of cannabis plants, a farmer said on Thursday.

With the grasslands in Thessaly and Magnesia practically drowned in muddy waters the sheep looked elsewhere for food, a local news website reported. When they found the greenhouse in Almyros, a town neat the city of Volos, they entered and ate whatever was left of the medical cannabis plants cultivated by a local farmer. 

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” the unnamed farmer told thenewspeaper.gr. “We had the heat, we lost a lot of our production. We had the floods, we lost the rest. And the best part? After all this, a herd of sheep, which I don’t know how they got in, entered the facility and started eating what was left. I don’t know what to say, honestly.”

natural disasters Agriculture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaly pondering life after the mud
NEWS

Thessaly pondering life after the mud

Cost of damage from record floods in Greece’s breadbasket estimated in the billions
NEWS

Cost of damage from record floods in Greece’s breadbasket estimated in the billions

Livestock face ‘starvation’ unless feed is provided, mayor warns
NEWS

Livestock face ‘starvation’ unless feed is provided, mayor warns

Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos
NEWS

Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos

As deadly Greek rainstorm ebbs, a trail of devastation emerges
NEWS

As deadly Greek rainstorm ebbs, a trail of devastation emerges

Wildfires claim 60% of Evros’ olive trees
NEWS

Wildfires claim 60% of Evros’ olive trees