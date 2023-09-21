Sheep munch 100 kilos of medical cannabis in flood-hit Thessaly

A hungry flock of sheep burst into a greenhouse in Thessaly, a region in central Greece that flooded after storm Daniel two weeks ago, and ate up to 100 kilos of cannabis plants, a farmer said on Thursday.

With the grasslands in Thessaly and Magnesia practically drowned in muddy waters the sheep looked elsewhere for food, a local news website reported. When they found the greenhouse in Almyros, a town neat the city of Volos, they entered and ate whatever was left of the medical cannabis plants cultivated by a local farmer.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” the unnamed farmer told thenewspeaper.gr. “We had the heat, we lost a lot of our production. We had the floods, we lost the rest. And the best part? After all this, a herd of sheep, which I don’t know how they got in, entered the facility and started eating what was left. I don’t know what to say, honestly.”