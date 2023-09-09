Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos

Floodwaters and mud cover the plain in the town of Palamas, after the country's rainstorm record, in Karditsa, Thessaly region, central Greece, on Sept. 8, 2023. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP]

The Ministry of Rural Development and Food estimates that damage caused by the Daniel weather system to crop and animal production on the Thessaly Plain, a region famous for its agricultural production, will be three times worse than that which resulted from Ianos in 2020.

Some 73,000 hectares across Thessaly are under water, with 50,000-55,000 sown with cotton.

Several hectares of corn and industrial tomatoes have also been flooded, as are vast areas with almonds, apples, oregano, oregano, kiwis and vegetables.

The whole of Thessaly has 960,000 sheep and 370,000 goats.

However, in the municipalities of Mouzaki, Karditsa, Sofades, Palamas, Farkadona, Farsala and Almyros, which were flooded, 400,000 sheep were being reared. Based on the first testimonies of farmers in the area, about a third of the animals have been lost, but time is needed to make a detailed inventory.