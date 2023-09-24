NEWS

Street preacher insults SYRIZA candidate Kasselakis

[Giorgos Kontarinis/Eurokinisi]

Stefanos Kasselakis, candidate for the main opposition party SYRIZA presidency, was verbally attacked after casting his vote at the polling station in New Smyrni on Sunday. 

In the public square, while Kasselakis was talking to citizens, a popular TV personality known as a street Christian preacher approached him shouting “Shame on you, you belong to Satan, you are abnormal…”.

Cool and smiling, Kasselakis prevented bystanders who tried to remove her, saying “Calm down, it’s okay, I respect your opinion.”

The second round of elections for the main opposition party SYRIZA presidency commenced at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The voters, members of SYRIZA, will choose between former labor minister Effie Achtsioglou and newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis.

Politics Religion

