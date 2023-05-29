NEWS

School teacher leading a surging religious party

School teacher leading a surging religious party

An elementary school teacher with a theology degree is behind the Niki (Victory) party, which just missed out on the 3% threshold for entering Parliament on the May 21 election day.

Dimitris Natsios first became a public figure in 2006, protesting against an “unpatriotic” history textbook. But even after he founded Niki in 2019, he stayed below the radar; until a few weeks before the election, his party barely registered in opinion polls, before surging in the final days to win 2.92%, becoming Greece’s sixth largest party.

Niki is obviously a Christian party; its campaign meeting began and ended with prayers. Its message is also tinged with nationalistic, homophobic and conspiracy theory themes. Some within the Church disapprove.

“Vote-getting cynicism and the weaponization of religious sentiment… are enormous threats to the political system and society,” said Metropolitan of Alexandroupoli Anthimos. 

Politics Elections Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The priorities, and the secrets of Athos
NEWS

The priorities, and the secrets of Athos

Mitsotakis to tour Crete on Tuesday
NEWS

Mitsotakis to tour Crete on Tuesday

President issues decree dissolving parliament and sets June 25 as next election day
NEWS

President issues decree dissolving parliament and sets June 25 as next election day

Greek caretaker PM congratulates Erdogan on election victory
NEWS

Greek caretaker PM congratulates Erdogan on election victory

Tasoulas reelected Parliament speaker
NEWS

Tasoulas reelected Parliament speaker

Erdogan retains power, now faces challenges over the economy and earthquake recovery
NEWS

Erdogan retains power, now faces challenges over the economy and earthquake recovery