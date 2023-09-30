Video shows Volos mayor hitting citizen

Video footage has emerged showing the mayor of Volos, Achilleas Beos, hitting a citizen who had insulted him.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday morning in the Alli Meria district of the city, which has been heavily affected by this month’s floods.

The citizen can be heard shouting “may my hand that voted for you be cut off” before the mayor turned around and struck him on the head.

According to a local new website, gegonota.news, which published the relevant video, residents of Alli Meria had gathered at a storm-damaged bridge to prevent the damming of a waterway, which they said is being done without the required studies. Tempers flared when the mayor turned up.