Police remove occupiers from university spaces in Athens, Crete

Greek Police cleared on Saturday two spaces belonging to the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) and the University of Crete that had been taken over by squatters.

The first evacuation was conducted at the Chemical Engineering School located at the Zografou campus, which had been cleared again by police in 31 August, after being occupied for almost 20 years by non-academics.

Officers found and confiscated six computer units, spray paint, a number of posters of anarchist content, a backpack with an air force uniform, banners, gloves, handwritten notes, a megaphone and a modem.

The second police raid took place in Lordou Vyronos and Theotokopoulou Street in central Iraklio, Crete, where officers cleared the Evangelismos building that had been occupied for 20 years.

Ten people were arrested while 29 bats, an axe, helmets, anti-suffocation masks, identity cards that do not belong to the arrested persons, small quantities of narcotics, boxes of stones and materials for the construction of improvised explosive devices were found and confiscated.

Both spaces were sealed and returned to representatives of the universities.