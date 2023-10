Former prime minister and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras was scheduled to make a private visit to the residence of Zoran Zaev, the former prime minister of North Macedonia, in Strumica, in response to Zaev’s invitation.

Further details about the meeting were not disclosed.

Tsipras and Zaev both served as premiers when the two Balkan neighbors signed the Prespes Agreement in June 2018, resolving a name dispute that had persisted for decades.