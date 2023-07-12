Mitsotakis meets North Macedonia counterpart on sidelines of NATO summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his North Macedonia counterpart Dimitar Kovachevski on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday.

According to government sources, the two leaders discussed regional developments and expressed interest in deepening bilateral relations.

A historic deal reached in 2018 settled a decades-long dispute over the name of Greece’s northern neighbor.

Later on Wednesday, Mitsotakis is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.