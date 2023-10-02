Man charged with manslaughter over family shooting 

A prosecutor in Athens on Monday charged a 74-year-old man with manslaughter and attempted manslaughter for shooting a man and injuring his wife, following a birthday celebration in Agios Panteleimonas, central Athens.

The suspect has also been charged with illegal possession and use of firearm and ammunitions.

The 74-year-old, who lived in the same apartment block as the victims, was a guest at the birthday party of the couple’s daughter on Saturday night. Early Sunday morning, under unclear circumstances, he pulled out a gun, shot the 50-year-old father of three, and injured his 45-year-old wife on the shoulder.

According to media reports, he told the police he believed that his drink had been spiked.

Residents in the same apartment block told police they heard shouting and gun shots from the family’s apartment and that the children ran out to seek help for their injured parents.