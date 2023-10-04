FDI frigate to join navy in early 2025

The official launch of Kimon, the first of the three defense and intervention frigates (FDIs) ordered by the Hellenic Navy, at the French port of Lorient Wednesday has been welcomed by the Ministry of Defense as a sign that the shipbuilding program by the Naval Group may be completed ahead of schedule.

The vessel’s technical launch took place last Thursday. Shakedown cruises that will test the ship’s performance will take place in 2024 and Kimon will enter service early in 2025. At this moment, the frigate Nearchos is due to enter service in autumn 2025 and the Phormion in 2026.

Given that the contract emphasized speedy delivery, some work to install certain systems will take place after the navy gets hold of the frigates.

The FDIs are among the most advanced frigates in Europe: At the moment, though, only Greece and France have ordered them; France has ordered two, while Greece has an option for a fourth vessel.

Even after the delivery of the frigates, Greece will need to acquire more vessels to modernize its fleet. In 2024, the government will decide whether to buy new corvettes; France and Italy have already lined up rival bids in case Greece decides to move ahead; France is offering Gowind-design (steel monohull) corvettes, while Italy is proposing its Doha-class vessels.

Another option might include ships retired by the US Navy.

Keeping the fleet in good condition will include the upgrade of the Hydra-class frigates, the last of which, the Salamis, the last surface vessel commissioned thus far, joined the fleet in 2000.

The nine Elli-class frigates, formerly used by the Royal Netherlands Navy, are 40-45 years old, have already exceeded their maximum expected lifespan and most of them have been kept operational thanks to the ingenuity and care of their crews, a fact demonstrated during the Greek-Turkish crisis in the summer of 2020, when tense and risky maneuvers took place.