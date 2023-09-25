Rafale squadron in ‘full operational readiness’ after evaluation

The 332nd Squadron in Tanagra Air Base that hosts, among other planes, Greece’s Rafale F3R fleet, shows a “very high level of professionalism and preparedness,” the Hellenic Air Force General Staff said on Monday, following an inspection by a team of the Tactical Air Headquarters.

The completion of the evaluation also signals “its full integration into the operational structure and planning of the Air Force,” the Air Force said.

The Squadron was evaluated in terms of its operational capability, support and interoperability, throughout the range of operations it will be called upon to perform and, as in the initial operational capability, “it coped with complete success.”

The inspection of the 332nd Squadron, based in Tanagra Air Base, north of Attica, took place from 11 to 15 September, as part of the regular evaluation of the 114th Fighter Wing, to which it belongs.