About 90 migrants rescued off Cape Tainaro

A group of approximately 90 migrants aboard a fishing vessel was rescued by a passing tanker west of Cape Tainaro in the Peloponnese on Tuesday night. This operation was coordinated by the Greek coast guard.

The rescued migrants have been transported to the port of Kalamata. Currently, there is no available information regarding their health conditions or nationalities.

On Tuesday morning, another group of 82 migrants was discovered on the shores of Agios Nikolaos on the island of Symi in the southeastern Aegean. This group consisted of 42 men, 15 women, 13 boys, and 12 girls, all reported to be in good health.

They claimed to have departed from Turkish shores on Monday, using two motorized dinghies, and subsequently landed on the beach of Agios Nikolaos.

According to their statements, each individual paid a sum of 1,000 euros for their journey into Greece.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.