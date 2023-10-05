Ankara tables old energy proposal undermining existing framework on Cyprus

The suggestion by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday that hydrocarbon deposits off the coast of Cyprus could be jointly exploited by the Greek and Turkish communities with a maritime borders agreement similar to the one signed between Israel and Lebanon last year, is seen as an indirect but clear return of an earlier proposal by Ankara, which has as its ultimate goal the undermining of the existing framework for resolving the Cyprus issue.

“Waiting for a final solution for the island that will pave the way so that one can benefit from the East Mediterranean’s energy resources is not good for the region or the world,” Fidan said at a press conference.

Ankara has previously argued in favor of some form of maritime borders agreement for offshore deposits between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots, which Nicosia flatly rejects on the grounds that it would be a way of legitimizing the administration in the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkey.

However, the idea has some traction in the West, most notably in guarantor Britain, and may be seen as a step toward initiating confidence building measures between the two sides, which Nicosia is also opposed to, preferring, instead, mediated talks with greater involvement from the European Union.