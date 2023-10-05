Commissioner Wojciechowski visiting flooded region in central Greece

A photograph taken with a drone shows people walking between flooded fields near the village of Sotirio after Storm Elias, near Larissa, in central Greece. [ACHILEAS CHIRAS/EPA]

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski is scheduled to visit on Thursday the region of Karditsa, one of the areas that flooded during massive storms in the last three weeks.

Wojciechowski will have the opportunity to inspect the disaster caused by the recent Storms Daniel and and Elias and the extent of the catastrophe that is leading thousands of farmers to despair.

The EU official will be accompanied by Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Triantopoulos and the regional governor of Thessaly Kostas Agorastos.