Greek Jerusalem resident describes bombardment

A Greek resident of Jerusalem spoke to state TV ERT Saturday morning about his experience of Hamas’ intrusion into and bombardment of Israel.

Sirens in Jerusalem are sounding for the sixth consecutive time since 8:15 a.m. Rocket launches from the Gaza strip started at 6:30 a.m. and we constantly hear explosions. At this moment I hear a bang outside the city. I place it to the northwest,” said Gavriil Haritos, who has a Ph.D. in International Relations from Ben-Gurion University.

“So, rocket launches from Gaza started at 6 a.m., targeting not only border towns but also Tel Aviv and other cities up to the northernmost point of central Israel,” he added.

Haritos noted that sirens rang twice in Dimona, where there are nuclear plants.

