Suspects in foiled Passover attack appear in court

A police officer closes the entrance of the courthouse following the transfer of suspects that have been charged with membership in a terrorist organization, in Athens, March 31, 2023. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]

Two men accused of planning a Passover attack on a Jewish center in central Athens appeared in court Friday to answer to terrorism charges.

Authorities announced the arrests of the suspects earlier this week and described the men as being of Pakistani origin.

Police alleged they were planning to attack the Chabad of Athens center, which is part of the international orthodox Jewish Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch movement. The center hosts religious services, as well as a kosher restaurant and grocery.

Passover, one of the most important Jewish holidays, starts next Wednesday at sundown.

Investigators are trying to determine if the suspects were planning attacks at other locations. Police have searched multiple sites in Athens as well as in the south of the country and on the western island of Zakynthos.

The men arrested are scheduled to appear before a public prosecutor, who is expected to order their pretrial detention.

A third man, who is not in Greece, is wanted for questioning and has been charged with terrorism-related offenses in absentia.

Israel has thanked the government for its response and said that its national intelligence agency, Mossad, had provided information about the suspects. [AP]

Terrorism Israel Justice

