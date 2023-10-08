Greeks in Israel and the Palestinian territories are repatriated immediately

The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry, through the Embassy of Greece in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General in Jerusalem, is in constant contact with Greek citizens in Israel, as it announced on Sunday.

A total number of 149 Greek visitors have already been registered and procedures for their safe transfer to the airport and repatriation are underway.

The ministry included the emergency telephone numbers of the Embassy of Greece in Israel and the Consulate General of Jerusalem for Greek citizens who are in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Emergency telephone number of the Embassy of Greece in Tel Aviv: +972544808297

Emergency telephone number of the Consulate General of Greece in Jerusalem: +972523032253