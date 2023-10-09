Greece quadrupled natural gas exports to the north, says PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday following a trilateral summit in Varna, Bulgaria that together with the prime ministers of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov and of Romania Marcel Ciolacu “and the very useful” participation of European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, “We reaffirmed the excellent relations between our countries. We agreed to deepen our cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels and in the wider region.”

The Greek PM condemned the terrorist attack against Israel and the attacks on civilians. “We recognize Israel’s right to self-defense, but this massacre should end as soon as possible,” he underlined.

Speaking of energy collaboration between Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania, Mitsotakis said, “Greece plays and hopes to play a central role in the energy interconnectivity between our countries. As of 2022, we have quadrupled the exports of natural gas to our neighbors in the north and we transfer fuel up to Moldova, shielding the energy security of all southeastern Europe. The floating unit for storage and regasification will be inaugurated soon in Alexandroupolis. We will continue to invest in Renewable Energy Sources. We want to turn Greece into a hub of international interconnection and distribution of green energy, starting with Bulgaria and Romania, something that demands the strengthening of the electricity interconnections.”

Mitsotakis also pointed out that they agreed that the European perspective of the western Balkans may become a lever of stability in the region.

Mitsotakis also underlined that Athens, Sofia and Bucarest’s positions converge something depicted in the common declaration that they co-signed. [AMNA]