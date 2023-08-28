NEWS

Greek president arrives at Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia

[AMNA]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou arrived at Bled on Monday for the Bled Strategic Forum, at the invitation of Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar.

Sakellaropoulou was welcomed by Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and Foreign and European Affairs Minister Tanja Fajon.

The theme of the August 28-29 forum is “Solidarity for Global Security.” At doorstep statements, Sakellaropoulou said, “I plan to refer to the repercussions of the climate crisis – which is assuming ever-growing alarming dimensions – and the fleeing of young people, especially the most educated ones, to countries with greater work opportunities.” She added that the conference “will be constructive and contribute in the direction of assuming actions to deal with these phenomena.”

On Tuesday morning, Sakellaropoulou will be one of the speakers on the panel “Global Challenges – Voices from the Youth.” The six-member panel will be introduced and facilitated by Slovenian President Pirc Musar and will include Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic and President of Moldova Maia Sandu. [AMNA]

Balkans

