Ukraine grain discussed in Varna summit

(L-R) Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Nikolay Denkov, and the Prime Minister of Romania, Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, attend a joint press conference during the tripartite meeting between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania, in the residence 'Evksinograd' in Varna, Bulgaria, on 9 October 2023. [Vassil Donev/EPA]

The prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania discussed on Monday in Varna, among other things, the possibility of cooperation for the export of Ukrainian grain through the ports of Alexandroupoli and Thessaloniki.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “with the port of Alexandroupoli as the first port, some upgrades will be needed from the Greek side in order to be able to support this economic activity.”

“But before we get to that point, we should, first on a pilot basis, explore the commercial interest that may exist for such transport of grain to the south through Alexandroupoli and further export to world markets.”

The talks between Mitsotakis and his counterparts Nikolai Denkov and Marcel Ciolacu also focused on closer cooperation on energy interconnection, and they agreed that the capacity of the Vertical Gas Corridor should be increased.

Together with the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) and the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupoli, it will contribute to the diversification of the EU’s energy supply. 

Energy Bulgaria

