NEWS

Erdogan says US sending aircraft carrier closer to Israel to commit massacre in Gaza

Erdogan says US sending aircraft carrier closer to Israel to commit massacre in Gaza
File photo.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday criticized the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit “serious massacres” in Gaza.

Following a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that the US will be moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.

“What will the aircraft carrier of the US do near Israel, why do they come? What will boats around and aircraft on it do? They will hit Gaza and around, and take steps for serious massacres there,” Erdogan said in a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Ankara.

Erdogan has previously said that Turkey was ready to mediate between Israeli and Palestinian forces to ensure calm.

The conflict comes as Turkey, which has backed Palestinians in the past, hosted members of Hamas, and supported a two-state solution to the conflict, works to repair ties with Israel after years of animosity. [Reuters]

 

Israel Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan says Turkey will ramp up diplomacy in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will ramp up diplomacy in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Erdogan: joint drilling with Israel in the Med
NEWS

Erdogan: joint drilling with Israel in the Med

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions
NEWS

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions

Erdogan and Netanyahu set to meet
NEWS

Erdogan and Netanyahu set to meet

Erdogan revisits old gas proposal with Israeli FM
NEWS

Erdogan revisits old gas proposal with Israeli FM

Turkey condemns ‘provocative act’ by Israel’s Ben-Gvir
NEWS

Turkey condemns ‘provocative act’ by Israel’s Ben-Gvir