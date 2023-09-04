NEWS

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has emphasized the significance of resuming talks to resolve the Cyprus problem in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions.

“Greece will consistently support this stance,” Mitsotakis affirmed ahead of the 9th trilateral summit involving Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, taking place in Nicosia on Monday.

Mitsotakis, who was welcomed by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, noted that the upcoming months hold significance for Greek-Turkish relations, and he is cautiously optimistic about the developments. He also noted that in the coming days, the Greek foreign minister will visit Turkey for talks with his Turkish counterpart.

Regarding the gathering in Nicosia, Mitsotakis highlighted that Greece, Cyprus, and Israel represent pillars of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean – a trilateral framework that has demonstrated its enduring value both politically and economically, as well as in various other domains.

