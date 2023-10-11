Police arrest man in Athens linked to PKK

Law enforcement authorities have arrested a 35-year-old Kurdish man during a routine check in the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia. According to available information, the individual had been sentenced to two years in prison by French authorities for recruiting members into the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group.

At the time of his arrest, the 35-year-old was accompanied by two fellow Kurds and a Belgian woman, all of whom were brought to the local police department.

Ongoing investigations are underway to collect further information.