NEWS

Police arrest man in Athens linked to PKK

Police arrest man in Athens linked to PKK
File photo. [Shutterstock]

Law enforcement authorities have arrested a 35-year-old Kurdish man during a routine check in the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia. According to available information, the individual had been sentenced to two years in prison by French authorities for recruiting members into the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group.

At the time of his arrest, the 35-year-old was accompanied by two fellow Kurds and a Belgian woman, all of whom were brought to the local police department.

Ongoing investigations are underway to collect further information.

Crime Terrorism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israel points to Quds Force being behind terror plot
NEWS

Israel points to Quds Force being behind terror plot

Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site in Greece
NEWS

Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site in Greece

Police arrest two alleged terror plotters
NEWS

Police arrest two alleged terror plotters

Greece arrests two men suspected of planning attack on Jewish restaurant
NEWS

Greece arrests two men suspected of planning attack on Jewish restaurant

Fake dentist to face charges
NEWS

Fake dentist to face charges

More hospital violence reported
NEWS

More hospital violence reported