NEWS

More hospital violence reported

The employees of the surgical and pediatric departments of the Agia Sophia Children’s Hospital have reported another physical assault against a health worker by an attendant of a patient.

The incident took place Thursday when a surgeon was attacked by the patient’s attendant, enraged by the duration of the wait for examination in the emergency room. The report said the attendant attacked the first doctor to pass in front of him with kicks and punches.

The workers said it was the latest incident in the long and growing list of violence against health professionals. It was the second beating incident this year in the emergency room, with the first victim having to be hospitalized.

Crime Health

