Military sources dismiss BBC reports that Greek warship sent to Israeli border

Military sources have dismissed BBC reports that a Greek warship has been dispatched to the Israeli-Lebanese border.

State broadcaster ERT said that Defence General Staff and navy sources underlined that while there is a vessel in the region, it is part of UNIFIL, the UN’s peacekeeping mission for Lebanon.

“A Greek warship is reportedly being deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean – it’s likely to be stationed off the Israel-Lebanon border,” a BBC report published early Friday morning said.

On Wednesday, the Defence General Staff confirmed that a frigate, the “Psara,” had already embarked on a scheduled, month-long NATO mission in the Eastern Mediterranean.

