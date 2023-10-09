NEWS SUPPORT TO ISRAEL

Souda ready to assist US aircraft carrier

An F/A-18 E is launched from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford during flight deck operations on Oct 5, 2022, off the Virginia Coast. [AP]

The US Navy support base in Souda Bay on Crete is on standby to offer any support that might be needed to the Ford strike group, which was ordered to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean from the Adriatic Sea on Sunday and to monitor developments in Israel.

The USS Gerald R. Ford – the US Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier – will be accompanied by a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser and four Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers.

