Climate in Greek-Turkish talks positive

The thornier issues of Greek-Turkish relations have been, at least for now, shelved after Tuesday’s meeting of delegations from both countries under deputy foreign ministers Alexandra Papadopoulou and Burak Akcapar in the framework of regular political consultations.

The geopolitical situation and the war clouds in the Middle East have de facto turned the attention of Athens and Ankara towards the region.

The meeting focused on the larger set of strategic issues that would arise if the Middle East situation deteriorated further, while at the bilateral level, it was emphasized that it was important to keep the atmosphere positive and maintain the calm on the ground.

The two sides also spoke about the Caucasus and the Balkans.

According to the joint communique issued by the Greek and Turkish foreign ministries after Tuesday’s meeting, “bilateral relations, regional and international issues were discussed, with both sides agreeing to build on the already existing positive atmosphere in order to identify areas of agreement and cooperation at bilateral and international level.”

The talks also reviewed the procedures in preparation for the upcoming High-Level Cooperation Council on December 7, as well as existing channels of communication, including the confidence building measures (CBM) and exploratory/consultative talks.

In this regard, the two sides expressed their commitment to continue the dialogue with a view to reaching a consensus. Greece and Turkey wish to reach specific agreements on the issues, which will be announced at the meeting.

With regard to the issue of migration, Greece stressed the importance of cooperation between the two coast guards and open channels of communication. According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish side appeared amenable to the proposal.