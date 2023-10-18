Migrant rescue near Samos; deceased woman found

A Greek Coast Guard vessel on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation for 47 migrants, among them a deceased woman, who were aboard a dinghy in the open sea to the northwest of Samos in the eastern Aegean.

The dinghy was carrying 14 men, 17 women, 5 boys, and 11 girls.

Following the rescue, the migrants were transferred to the port of Vathy, Samos’ capital. After being handed over to law enforcement authorities, they were relocated to a reception center with controlled access.

The deceased woman was transported to the General Hospital of Samos in an ambulance for a post-mortem examination.

During the operation, as reported by survivors, the operator of the dinghy fell into the sea in an attempt to escape and is currently missing.