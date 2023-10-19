Primary school students start violent incident in Agrinio

An incident of school violence occurred in a primary school in Agrinio, Aetolia-Acarnania region on Wednesday, as a result of which a student was taken to the hospital.

According to broadcaster SKAI, two 4th grade students, about eight to nine years old, had an argument after the younger brother of one received mocking comments. The tension escalated, leading to the intervention of five nearby teachers to separate the students.

One female student was injured in the incident and taken to the Agrinio hospital and then transferred to the Karamandane Children’s Hospital in the city of Patras. The student was discharged late in the afternoon on Wednesday.