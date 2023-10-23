NEWS

Supreme Court prosecutor orders transfer of wiretapping investigation

Supreme Court prosecutor orders transfer of wiretapping investigation
Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has issued an order to the first-instance prosecutor’s office responsible for investigating the Predator wiretapping scandal up to the present day. She has requested the transfer of the pertinent case files to the Supreme Court to ensure that the investigation will be overseen by Deputy Prosecutor Achilleas Zisis.

As outlined in the order, the investigation, which commenced in April 2022, pertains to a matter of “significant importance.” Due to the delays in its completion, there is a risk of the statute of limitations expiring for the crimes under investigation.

In her directive, the senior judicial official specifies that Zisis, who will take charge of the case, will consider all the materials that have already been collected.

