Beleri’s trial postponed until Tuesday

The trial of the elected mayor of Himare in southern Albania, Fredi Beleri, and his associate Pantelis Kokavesis, which was scheduled to begin at the special anti-corruption court in Tirana on Thursday, was postponed until next Tuesday.

According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, Beleri attended in person, while Kokavesis was represented by his lawyers.

Beleri has been detained since May for alleged vote buying, after being elected mayor of the predominantly ethnic-Greek city of Himare.

On Tuesday, the Court of First Instance in Durres, western Albania rejected Beleri’s request for permission to take the oath of office in Himare.