NEWS

Beleri’s trial postponed until Tuesday

Beleri’s trial postponed until Tuesday

The trial of the elected mayor of Himare in southern Albania, Fredi Beleri, and his associate Pantelis Kokavesis, which was scheduled to begin at the special anti-corruption court in Tirana on Thursday, was postponed until next Tuesday.

According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, Beleri attended in person, while Kokavesis was represented by his lawyers.

Beleri has been detained since May for alleged vote buying, after being elected mayor of the predominantly ethnic-Greek city of Himare.

On Tuesday, the Court of First Instance in Durres, western Albania rejected Beleri’s request for permission to take the oath of office in Himare.

 

Albania Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Beleri oath request rejected
NEWS

Beleri oath request rejected

Beleri application for permission to take oath referred to Albanian supreme court
NEWS

Beleri application for permission to take oath referred to Albanian supreme court

Gerapetritis raises Beleri case with Albanian PM
NEWS

Gerapetritis raises Beleri case with Albanian PM

Athens adamant as deadline expires for Beleri
NEWS

Athens adamant as deadline expires for Beleri

Fredi Beleri’s request for release rejected once again
NEWS

Fredi Beleri’s request for release rejected once again

Greek lawyers attend Tirana court on Fredi Beleri case
NEWS

Greek lawyers attend Tirana court on Fredi Beleri case