Privacy chief criticizes gov’t

The head of the Hellenic Authority for Communications Security and Privacy (ADAE), Christos Rammos, was strongly critical of the handling by the government and the former prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Isidoros Dogiakos, of the wiretapping case in his remarks on Thursday at the European Parliament’s spyware debate.

Rammos made extensive reference to the change in the composition of the ADAE members, after the government’s decision to proceed with the replacement of those whose terms had expired, as well as the recent initiative of Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adelini to forward the case files to the Supreme Court, arguing for their removal from the first instance prosecutors.

He also referred to the controversial legal opinion of the former chief prosecutor issued in January this year, which argued that ADAE cannot conduct audits of telecommunication companies to find out who is under surveillance by the country’s intelligence agency.

He also said he was being personally targeted by the government and top ruling party politicians.

Lastly, he defended his former colleagues at ADAE who are being prosecuted, ostensibly for doing their jobs, as he argued.