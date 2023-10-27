Dendias: Country ready to say ‘no’ to any threat

On the occasion of Ochi Day, commemorating Greece’s defiance to Italy’s Benito Mussolini in 1940, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said the country is ready, “with full awareness of its historical responsibility, to restate the ‘no’ to any attempt to challenge its national sovereignty and sovereign rights.”

This will be done, he said, “with strong alliances and of course with the deterrent power of our armed forces as the frontline of its actions” in adherence with international legality and the European acquis.

“National anniversaries, parades and holidays are useful when they function as mechanisms for promoting the collective standard, which signifies our long-standing national presence in the world,” he added.

Dendias urged the members of the armed forces, “inspired by the example of October 28, 1940, to continue to carry out your duties with dedication, based on our ideals and traditions.”