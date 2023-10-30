NEWS

Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum to take place in Athens

The 12th Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum on “Greece and the Arab World: Embracing Change” will take place on December 13-14 in Athens.

According to a statement by the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce & Development, the Forum will serve as a platform for two additional events, the 3rd “Greece and the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries” Business Gathering and the 5th “Meet the Arab Ambassadors” Round Table Discussion.

At the Forum, Arab ambassadors accredited to Greece will provide information on the latest developments and opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors, as well as about the business and investment climate in almost all Arab countries. In addition, Greek businessmen will have the opportunity to interact, network and have business meetings with their Arab counterparts representing all business sectors.

The event’s updated program is extended to include, for the first time, on the afternoon of December 14, a roundtable discussion among presidents of Federations and Chambers of Commerce in Greece and the Arab world. [AMNA]

Finance

