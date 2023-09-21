NEWS

PM met with investors and fund managers in New York

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with investors, representatives of fund management companies and banks in New York on Thursday, according to government sources.

According to said sources, Mitsotakis presented the Greek economy’s prospects and reforms that are a priority in the new government term. He emphasized on speeding up the administration of justice, and the plans to increase wages and reduce unemployment. 

Mitsotakis presented Greece as a force of stability and security in the region. He spoke about opportunities within the energy sector, as Greece is not only a hub and entry point for energy, but also seeks to become a provider of energy security.

In addition, government sources report that Mitsotakis underlined the role Greece can play as a stable European democracy, a bridge not only between the Eastern Mediterranean with Europe, but also of the Asia-Middle East-Europe Corridor. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of connectivity between Southern Europe and the Eastern Neighborhood.

