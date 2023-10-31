NEWS

Cyprus talks to EU, neighbours on humanitarian corridor for Gaza

Aid trucks arrive at a UN storage facility as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in the central Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Cyprus on Tuesday said it was in talks with parties in the Middle East and the European Union over its suggestion to establish a humanitarian aid corridor from the island to Gaza.

Nicosia is pursuing the option as fighting rages for a fourth week between Israel and Hamas, deepening a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

“We are continuing diplomatic contacts with states of the region, the EU and the United Nations for this very important humanitarian corridor to become possible,” Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told a news briefing.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who floated the proposal at an EU leaders’ summit last week, was due to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Letymbiotis said.

Cyprus is the closest EU member state to Gaza, lying approximately 370 km north-west of the enclave at its closest point.

Details of how the corridor would work – including which authority would be running it and security issues – were still being discussed, sources said.

Cyprus believes the idea has merit because of its close proximity to the Middle East and good relations with all its neighbours, one Cypriot official said.

The Cypriot foreign minister, Constantinos Kombos, visited Jordan and the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah on Sunday and Monday, officials said. The Cypriot President has also raised the matter with the President of Egypt.

The island was the springboard for several missions of foreign pro-Palestinian activists sailing to Gaza between 2008 and 2010, challenging Israel’s blockade of the coastal territory. [Reuters]

Cyprus Israel Palestine

