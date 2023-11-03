NEWS

Refugee children take to the stage of the Athens Conservatoire

Children living in a center for refugees and asylum seekers performed at the Athens Conservatoire on Friday, under the direction of Dee Isaacs, professor of music at the University of Edinburgh.

The children, who reside at the in Ritsona camp, north of Athens, were accompanied by the Cellos for Change band.

The concert, entitled “Windows on the World,” was supported by SolidarityNow, which offers educational activities to the children in Ristona.

For the last three years, the organization has been collaborating with Isaacs, whose “Windows on the World” program seeks to support children living in refugee shelters through the performing arts.

