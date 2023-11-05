NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou to receive members of families of Israeli hostages on Monday

President Sakellaropoulou to receive members of families of Israeli hostages on Monday
[Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidency of the Hellenic Republic]

The president of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will receive members of the families of Israeli hostages who are held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Presidential Mansion.

At 19:00, Sakellaropoulou will visit the Foundation of the Hellenic World to attend an event in honor of former prime minister Kostas Simitis organized by DIKTIO for the Reform in Greece and Europe, the Jacques Delors Institute,  the e-magazine Reform and with the support of Delphi Economic Forum. 

[AMNA]

Israel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Blinken visits Cyprus to discuss Middle East crisis
NEWS

Blinken visits Cyprus to discuss Middle East crisis

Speaker expresses concern over Middle East to Arab diplomats
NEWS

Speaker expresses concern over Middle East to Arab diplomats

Cyprus court rejects extradition of magnate Steinmetz, frees him
NEWS

Cyprus court rejects extradition of magnate Steinmetz, frees him

Cyprus playing pivotal role in evacuation plans
NEWS

Cyprus playing pivotal role in evacuation plans

Hundreds of foreign citizens and dozens of injured allowed to flee Gaza
NEWS

Hundreds of foreign citizens and dozens of injured allowed to flee Gaza

Israel committing ‘crimes against humanity’ with Western backing, Erdogan says
NEWS

Israel committing ‘crimes against humanity’ with Western backing, Erdogan says