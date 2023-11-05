President Sakellaropoulou to receive members of families of Israeli hostages on Monday

The president of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will receive members of the families of Israeli hostages who are held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Presidential Mansion.

At 19:00, Sakellaropoulou will visit the Foundation of the Hellenic World to attend an event in honor of former prime minister Kostas Simitis organized by DIKTIO for the Reform in Greece and Europe, the Jacques Delors Institute, the e-magazine Reform and with the support of Delphi Economic Forum.

[AMNA]