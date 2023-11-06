Rowing coach accused of raping 15-year-old released on bail

The 39-year old rowing coach, who is accused of sexually harassing an underage female athlete, was released conditionally on Monday after testifying to an investigator in Thessaloniki.

The man is accused of sexual abuse of a minor and rape, which he denied claiming it was a misunderstanding and a false complaint.

The conditions of his release are a ban on leaving the country, occasional presence at a police station, a ban on communicating with the girl, and the payment of a 5,000 euro cash guarantee.

Last November, the girl’s parents filed a lawsuit against their 15-year old daughter’s rowing coach. After the preliminary investigation, the prosecutor ordered a criminal prosecution for two felonies and three misdemeanors.