Greece intensifies security measures in view of Gaza war

Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou said on Monday that Greece has intensified security measures for obvious targets due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Oikonomou said that it is perfectly normal for everyone to be concerned with what is happening after the terrorist attack by Hamas and the war that is being waged in Gaza.

As far as Greece is concerned, he said that it intensified from the first moment the security measures on possible and obvious targets, Greek and foreign.

“Whether it concerns Israeli targets, whether it concerns Palestinian targets, or concerns places where a lot of people move,” he said.

“We have increased visible policing, in addition to guarding, around all of these [points] and obviously we have our radars on and antennas up, our information networks activated, to collect any critical information, any stimulus that will proactively lead us to prevent things that no one wants us to experience in our country,” he added.

The situation is difficult, not only for Athens and Greece, but for the whole of Europe, he said. “We are obliged by the developments to be alert, to have our operational actions intensified and updated, but this is far from saying that we are in a state of panic,” he stressed, noting that “we take our measures calmly, with determination and with professionalism.”