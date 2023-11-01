NEWS

Turkish security forces thwart DHKP-C militants near Evros border, report claims

File photo.

Turkish security forces have neutralized four members of the Revolutionary Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP-C, a leftist militant group, near the Evros border, according to a report in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The report has not been independently confirmed.

According to the report, the four had entered Turkey from Greece and were allegedly plotting a suicide mission within Turkish territory.

Greek officials have said that there is no supporting evidence for the report. Furthermore, Turkish authorities have not officially informed their Greek counterparts about the incident.

According to the report, “Four DHKP/C terrorists, who were trying to cross from Greece into Turkey with the intent of carrying out a bombing attack, engaged in a confrontation with Turkish soldiers at the Evros border… The suspects responded to warnings from authorities with gunfire and were subsequently fatally shot.”

It added that explosive devices were discovered in the possession of the individuals who were neutralized.

The report added that “vests containing bombs ready for detonation, each weighing 12 kilograms, were located in an empty field situated 2 kilometers from the border.”

