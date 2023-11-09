NEWS

Defense minister vows to upgrade country’s aviation industry

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has stressed the need for an upgrade of the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV), which he said “has been absolutely problematic for decades.”

Speaking on the occasion of an annual event celebrating the Hellenic Air Force on Wednesday, Dendias said the supervision of the aviation industry will once again be taken over by the Defense Ministry from that of Finance.

Dendias spoke of Greece’s “ability to be able to support effectively and with its own resources the structure of our air force, which was built and is being built with the Greek people’s savings.”

He said the streamlining of EAV is a national goal as “the muscular system of our air force needs the backbone that can be provided by a serious Greek aviation industry.”

Dendias said he will inform all the parliamentary parties, expressing confidence that “they will help the national effort.”

