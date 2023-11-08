Kasselakis in call for fair and just migration pact

A fair and just European Pact on Migration and Asylum would mean “finding a way for Greece to not be bearing the brunt [of the migration influx] as a first-arrival country,” SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has said in Brussels.

In his first official visit to the city since taking over at the helm of his party, the main opposition party leader held several meetings with MEPs and EU officials.

In a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, the SYRIZA leader said the new migration pact should also protect the rights of asylum seekers, while dealing with human traffickers.

An effective mechanism for the return of those who are not entitled to asylum status should also be set up, Kasselakis added.

Kasselakis also met with the co-chairs of the Left group in the European Parliament, Martin Schirdewan and Manon Aubry.

SYRIZA sources said Schirdewan and Aubry noted the “great significance of SYRIZA’s presence in the Left’s European team and the European Parliament at large.”

Kasselakis remarked that he saw SYRIZA “as a ‘bridge’ between the Greens and the Socialists.” [AMNA]