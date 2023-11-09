NEWS

Parliament votes to lift immunity of 11 extreme-right MPs

Parliament votes to lift immunity of 11 extreme-right MPs

With an overwhelming majority, MPs have voted to lift the immunity of 11 parliamentarians from the extreme-right Spartans party over their alleged links to jailed neo-Nazi figure Ilias Kasidiaris.

The decision lifts the immunity of 11 of the 12 MPs elected with the Spartans in June 2013, one of whom has since declared himself to be an independent MP.

A Supreme Court prosecutor, Georgia Adelini, is conducting an investigation into the 11 MPs for deceiving the electorate after Spartan leader Vassilis Stigas implied that they were under the influence of the imprisoned Kasidiaris.

In the parliamentary vote, 285 MPs voted to lift the immunity of the Spartan MPs, with one MP voting against.

Politics Crime

