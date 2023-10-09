Supreme Court prosecutor initiates investigation into homophobic comments by re-elected Volos mayor

Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has initiated an investigation into the homophobic remarks made by the recently re-elected Mayor of Volos, Achilleas Beos, against Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of Greece’s main leftist opposition party. This investigation is being conducted under the provisions of Greece’s anti-racism legislation.

The prosecutorial order specifies that the inquiry should examine whether the mayor’s statements had the potential to incite discrimination, hatred, and violence against a specific group of individuals based on their sexual orientation, particularly targeting homosexuals. Additionally, it urges the relevant judicial authorities to consider the possibility of Stefanos Kasselakis lodging a formal legal complaint.

In his victory speech after securing more than 55 percent of the vote on Sunday, Beos made the following remarks, among others: “As an individual, I am the one you know. I speak the language of truth, look people in the eye, and confront all issues, expressing myself freely as allowed by our Constitution. I am one of you. Our country has been governed by doctors and lawyers who have impoverished our homeland and its people. Instead of journalists addressing substantive matters, they are focused on Kasselakis. What are you trying to imply… that we should adopt children and produce f – – s? Is this the state of my homeland? What kind of progressives are you?”

Kasselakis, who is openly gay, reacted to the remarks on Sunday, urging the judicial authorities to “fulfill their responsibilities.”