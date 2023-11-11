NEWS

Greece sets up first barrier to Albania

Greece sets up first barrier to Albania
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) talks with Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama during their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, on July 11. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Press Office]

Greece’s decision not to agree to a joint letter of the 27 European Union member-states to Albania on the opening of negotiations of the first package of accession chapters constitutes a substantial escalation of the hard stance toward Tirana due to the ongoing violation of the rights of Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek who was jailed just before he was elected mayor of Himare in the neighboring country’s local elections.

While a way forward for the negotiations on this chapter with North Macedonia was found, because Bulgaria agreed to the compromise offered by the Spanish presidency, this did not apply to Albania. 

In addition to the impact that Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government’s stance in the Beleri case has had on Greek-Albanian ties, this development effectively decouples the two campaigns of North Macedonia and Albania, which until now hand been connected.

The first set of fundamental issues that each candidate country must resolve are included in five chapters concerning: the judicial authority and fundamental rights; the judiciary, freedom and security; public procurement; statistics; and financial control. 

Just a few days ago the progress report of the European Union candidate countries was made public, with an implicit but clear reference to the complications in Greek-Albanian relations caused by the Beleri case.

Athens may reconsider its stance if Tirana takes steps to suggest that there is room for discussion. Athens has requested at all possible levels that Beleri be given the opportunity to be sworn in as mayor of Himare, which has so far been rebuffed by the Albanian courts. The next session of the corruption court where Beleri is on trial on vote-buying charges will take place on November 22, but in the meantime a new hearing is expected to be set for the special leave he is seeking in order to be sworn in. 

Albania Diplomacy EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
European Commission’s progress report on Albania highlights Beleri case
NEWS

European Commission’s progress report on Albania highlights Beleri case

Albanian PM makes conciliatory comments after not being invited by Greece to regional meeting
NEWS

Albanian PM makes conciliatory comments after not being invited by Greece to regional meeting

PM warns Albania over detention of ethnic Greek candidate
NEWS

PM warns Albania over detention of ethnic Greek candidate

Mitsotakis in Albania for summit as Rama accuses Greece of ‘cheating’ for EU entry
NEWS

Mitsotakis in Albania for summit as Rama accuses Greece of ‘cheating’ for EU entry

Beleri case upsets Albania political scene
NEWS

Beleri case upsets Albania political scene

Gerapetritis commends Orthodox Archbishop’s work in Albania
NEWS

Gerapetritis commends Orthodox Archbishop’s work in Albania