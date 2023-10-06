NEWS

Gerapetritis commends Orthodox Archbishop’s work in Albania

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, who was in Tirana for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Berlin Process for the Western Balkans, held a meeting with Anastasios, the Orthodox Archbishop of Tirana, Durres, and All Albania, where he commended his efforts.

“Your person epitomizes the most genuine and significant expression of the bridges that unite us and the Orthodoxy that represents our shared cultural heritage,” Gerapetritis said during Thursday’s meeting.

He went on to emphasize the remarkable nature of Anastasios’ work, initially in his pastoral role and subsequently within the Archdiocese of Albania, spanning the past 32 years. Gerapetritis said that this work “embodies the feelings of love, solidarity, and selflessness that resonate with all.”

Gerapetritis conveyed the Greek state’s trust and offered unequivocal support for the Archbishop’s endeavors. He encouraged Anastasios to continue “with the same zeal and passion, selflessly contributing to ensure that the Orthodox community always has its spiritual leader.”

Religion Diplomacy Albania

